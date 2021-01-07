Attriniti Consulting: Attrinti Consulting Founder Kristan Browne Speaking At The Exceptional Life Conference - 1/14/21

"Attriniti Consulting is an employee experience agency that provides a wide range of business consulting services customized to the varying needs of small and large organizations."

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / The founder of Attriniti Consulting, Kristan Browne will be speaking at the upcoming Exceptional Life Conference on January 14, 2021. Kristan is a corporate consultant providing a wide range of services, including DEI consulting, executive coaching, leadership coaching and employee engagement consulting. At the conference, she will explain how businesses need to address workplace issues post-Covid 19 and beyond while also creating a more inclusive workforce. Additional details can be found here: https://www.exceptionallifeconference.com/.

Kristan Browne will be speaking alongside several other experienced professionals including Pat Dane, the CEO of Think Big Run Fast. Followed by the Inspirational Speaker and Chief Motivational Officer, CEO Mary Gardner Communications, LLC Mary Gardner. Next, we have Brian Hamilton, the President & Founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc.. Plus, Dr. Joseph Bryant, Jr., the National Tech & Sports Director for Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and CEO of PROSPEAKS. In addition, to the Inspirational Singer, Actress, and Transformational Speaker Myracle Holloway, and more.

Kristan Browne will discuss the importance of employee engagement strategies. Employee engagement has always been relevant, however companies find it especially challenging now to develop and maintain practices and processes in the current environment of change and uncertainty. Employers, employees, and their clients are navigating new ways of doing business; staying connected and motivated requires a new level of adaptability. As an employee productivity consultant, Kristan specializes in helping companies create an effective plan to boost the performance of their employees, whether they are virtual or in person. She truly understands how to help small and large organizations build a culture of success.

About The Company

Attriniti Consulting is an employee experience agency that provides a wide range of business consulting services. Helping clients build a strong foundation for their business and developing effective tools to grow and scale their companies. After years of providing leadership training for founders, executives, and managers, Kristan Browne created The 4 S's of Success (Systems, Structure, Strategy, & Space) to support individuals, teams, and organizations. In her experience as DEI consultant, Kristan understands the challenges and the importance of assisting companies to develop and implement anti-racism strategies focused on accelerating diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) throughout all levels of an organization. Additional consulting services include executive coaching services to support clients in identifying, reaching, and even exceeding their goals, leadership coaching for top executives such as the founders, owners, and team leaders, as well as employee engagement consulting services.

Contact Details:

Name: Kristan Browne

Company Name: Attriniti Consulting

Address: 920 Granite Drive Pasadena, CA 91101 United States

Phone Number: (626) 755-8043

Email: kristan@attriniti.com

Website Url: https://attriniti.com/

SOURCE: Attriniti Consulting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623496/Attrinti-Consulting-Founder-Kristan-Browne-Speaking-At-The-Exceptional-Life-Conference--11421