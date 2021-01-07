CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. is pleased to announce it has been selected for the Canadian Technology Accelerator Ag Tech Program in Mexico

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the Canadian Technology Accelerator ("CTA") Cohort Program in Mexico focused on the Ag Tech industry. The CTA Program is managed by Canada's Trade Commissioner Service to provide Canadian high growth market-ready companies support to access global markets.

According to Global Affairs Canada, "The ideal candidate has a product ready for market, differentiated technology, has potential to scale and can demonstrate the qualifications of their management team". According to the specific Mexican Ag Tech program, "We are looking for leading edge Ag Tech companies in areas of protected agriculture: greenhouses, hydroponics, control and automation systems, management software, remote sensors, artificial intelligence and fertigation controls".

An expert mentor on Mexico's rapidly growing protected agriculture industry will be assigned to the cohort from February 1, 2021 through April 16, 2021. This expert will help identify potential Mexico based Strategic Ag Partners, customers and distributors for selling and installing GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions systems.

Mexico's greenhouse capacity exceeds 4 billion square feet, which is more than double the US and Canadian capacity combined of 1.5 billion square feet.

According to Aaron Archibald, GROW's VP Sales and Strategic Alliances, "We are delighted to have been chosen by the Evaluation Committee. Having an expert introduce us to key Mexican greenhouse owners could lead to multiple revenue opportunities for us. We know greenhouse owners in hot countries cannot use CO2 gassing, missing out on up to 30% yield improvement. Our CO2 Delivery Solutions technology will enable them to supplement their plants with CO2 via aqueous CO2 misting, giving them the opportunity to significantly increase their yields."

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers pathogen Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements

