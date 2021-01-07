Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2020, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

23,994 shares

- 502,383.66 euros in cash

Over the same period, from the 30th of June 2020 to the 31st of December 2020, the volumes traded represented:

32,654 shares for 676,549.40 euros purchased (465 executions)

- 49,408 shares for 1,063,462.32 euros sold (595 executions)

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2020:

40,748 shares

- 115,470.74 euros in cash

Over the same period, from the 31st of December 2019 to the 30th of June 2020, the volumes traded represented:

6,233 shares for 92,971.85 euros purchased (186 executions)

- 12,150 shares for 196,193.42 euros sold (190 executions)

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares

- 1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

