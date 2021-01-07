DJ RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

RUBIS RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas 07-Jan-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, January 7, 2021 - 5:35 pm Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2020: · 58,087 Rubis shares · €835,184 The following trades were made in the second half of 2020: · 196,702 securities were purchased for a total of €7,146,787 (1,513 transactions) · 174,989 securities were sold for a total of €6,328,436 (1,351 transactions) Reminder: 1) The previous half-year statement as at 30 June 2020 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: · 39,424 Rubis shares · €1,526,271 2) The following trades were made in the first half of 2020: · 218,698 securities were purchased for a total of €10,052,099 (1,734 transactions) · 204,062 securities were sold for a total of €9,426,538 (1,546 transactions) 3) The liquidity account presented the following balances as at 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018: · 36,128 Rubis shares · €1,487,705 Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1159143 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1159143 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04df2d6bbcf622ee442214d71824c359&application_id=1159143&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 07, 2021 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)