Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: Ist das die größte neue Wette für 2021!? Vom (noch-) Pennystock zum Milliardenkonzern!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12AAH ISIN: FR0011992700 Ticker-Symbol: AYD 
Frankfurt
07.01.21
08:04 Uhr
16,540 Euro
+0,100
+0,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATEME SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATEME SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
07.01.2021 | 18:12
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATEME: ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2021

Paris, January 7, 2021 - 18:00 CET


ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2021. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

  • Friday, January 29, 2021
2020 Annual Revenues
  • Thursday, March 25, 2021
2020 Year-End Results
  • Thursday, May 6, 2021
2021 First Quarter Revenues
  • Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Annual Shareholders Meeting
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
2021 Half-Year Revenues
  • Tuesday, September 28, 2021
2021 Half-Year Results
  • Friday, November 5, 2021
2021 Third Quarter Revenues


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE, actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 319 employees, including some 150 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.


Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEMEINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO		Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 91
ateme@actus.fr		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGeeaJtoZGiby26blpmaaZVom25myGmWbZeXmZNpZMuXmW9mm21km8WdZm9nnGtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66769-ateme_2021-financial-calendar_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ATEME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.