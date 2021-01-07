ATEME: ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2021

Paris, January 7, 2021 - 18:00 CET



ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2021. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.



Friday, January 29, 2021 2020 Annual Revenues Thursday, March 25, 2021 2020 Year-End Results Thursday, May 6, 2021 2021 First Quarter Revenues Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting Friday, July 16, 2021 2021 Half-Year Revenues Tuesday, September 28, 2021 2021 Half-Year Results Friday, November 5, 2021 2021 Third Quarter Revenues



This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.



About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE, actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 319 employees, including some 150 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.



Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C



ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Olivier Lambert

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 91

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mGeeaJtoZGiby26blpmaaZVom25myGmWbZeXmZNpZMuXmW9mm21km8WdZm9nnGtv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66769-ateme_2021-financial-calendar_en.pdf