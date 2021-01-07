Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: Ist das die größte neue Wette für 2021!? Vom (noch-) Pennystock zum Milliardenkonzern!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Tradegate
07.01.21
18:42 Uhr
137,55 Euro
+1,25
+0,92 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,55137,6018:41
137,55137,6018:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2021 | 18:29
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries Group Sells Turboexpander Business Line to Air Liquide

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group (Group), a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), announces the sale of its Turboexpander Business Line to Air Liquide.

Located mainly in Santa Ana, California, the Turboexpander Business Line designs, manufactures and sells Turboexpanders within the industrial gas industry as well as the natural gas liquefaction industry.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health and has been the largest customer of the Nikkiso Group's Turboexpander Business Line.

Nikkiso's Cryogenic Service (NCS) unit will remain an authorized service company and will continue to provide Aftermarket Services, including repair and servicing of ACD designed and built Turboexpander machines while Air Liquide will provide service activities to its plants and its third party plants customers. This arrangement will guarantee all ACD service clients will continue to receive strong support going forward.

"We are confident the Turboexpander Business Line will continue to grow under Air Liquide's management, and look forward to continuing to provide our services in favor of the entire ACD clientele with Air Liquide for a long time to come," according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

The acquisition was effective January 1st, 2021.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.NikkisoCEIG.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


AIR LIQUIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.