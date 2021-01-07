Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021
Aktienchance: Ist das die größte neue Wette für 2021!? Vom (noch-) Pennystock zum Milliardenkonzern!?
07.01.2021 | 18:58
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document - Dividend Currency Letter

PR Newswire

London, January 7

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form

A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

7 January 2021

END

