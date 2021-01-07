DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020 07-Jan-2021 / 18:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020 Strasbourg (France), 7 January 2021 - 2CRSi (Euronext Paris) announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020: · 13,779 2CRSi shares, · 90,303.25 euros. During the second half of 2020, has been negotiated a total of: Buy side 187,795 shares 702,708.01 euros 462 transactions Sell side 193,295 shares 724,484.19 euros 453 transactions As a reminder, as of June 30, 2020, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: · 19,269 2CRSi shares, · 68,527.07 euros. - FIN - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €141.1m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [1] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF [2] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1159234 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1159234 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd04e974652f8e8d4d3582e2ce7357d&application_id=1159234&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=261529502760552d4734865cd0247efe&application_id=1159234&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

