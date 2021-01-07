David Beston Says Everyone Must See These Four Places in South East Asia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / While the travel industry was largely shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many experts believe that travel will resume in 2021. With vaccines rolling out, the COVID-19 pandemic might be brought under control. Once this happens, you can bet that countries will begin easing travel restrictions. David Beston, a frequent traveler, is going to share four must-see sites in South East Asia.

"Asia is a massive and extremely diverse continent," David Beston points out. "It's hard narrowing in on the best sites because there are simply so many. And each region of Asia is unique. Southeast Asia is different from South Asia, East Asia, and Central Asia, for example."

David Beston Discusses the Best Sites in South East Asia

Southeast Asia is home to over 600 million people and a variety of cultures. Long a global crossroads, S.E. Asia is incredibly diverse and many cultures stretch back thousands of years. David Beston appreciates the unique history of the cultures found in the region and suggests an ancient cultural site for his first recommendation.

"Angkor Wat is absolutely incredible," David Beston says. "The temple complex is huge and you can spend two days at least wandering through the ruins. The scale and scope of the city is simply amazing and it's awe-inspiring to think how beautiful the site must have been in its heyday."

Some people prefer to visit natural sites rather than historical sites. If that's your thing, South East Asia has plenty to offer. One increasingly popular tourist destination is Vietnam, and David Beston believes there's one place, in particular, everyone should visit in the country.

"Ha Long Bay is one of the most beautiful natural areas I have ever visited," David Beston claims. "The islands, water, and caves scattered throughout the region are hard to describe. There's plenty of good beaches too where you can catch some sun. Meanwhile, Vietnamese food and culture are worth appreciating on its own, although beautiful scenery is a nice cherry on top."

If you're more of a jungle person, David Beston suggests that you swing by Malaysia.

"Malaysia is home to extensive rain forests and a very unique and diverse biosphere," David Beston points out. "Taman Negara is millions of years old and home to many unique animals and plants. There are great opportunities for hiking and connecting with nature."

Are you more of an urban warrior? Southeast Asia is home to a lot of unique, diverse cities. David Beston suggests looking at each major city and finding the one that appeals to you. That said, a few cities sit on his "should visit" list.

"Bangkok is a very unique and interesting city filled with temples and other sights. The city is both authentic and relatively clean and safe. Kuala Lumpur is a bit more modern and very comfortable, plus Malaysian food is great," David Beston says. "That said, if I had to pick one city for a visit, I'd say Singapore. The city-state offers a lot of beautiful sights and attractions, and it's extremely clean and safe."

Southeast Asia has plenty more to offer, so if you're considering a visit to the region, spend some time researching the things that interest you the most.

