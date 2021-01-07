SPAN Enterprises: It Is Time to File Form W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC for the 2020 Tax Year

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Tax season is in full swing, and employers are preparing to meet their Form W-2, 1099-MISC, and 1099-NEC deadlines with the IRS and SSA. Businesses are required to send out recipient copies by February 1, 2021.

Employers use Form W-2 to report annual wages paid and taxes withheld from employee paychecks. Form 1099-MISC is used to report miscellaneous payments such as rent, fishing boat proceeds, awards, and Medicare and healthcare payments. Form 1099-NEC is a new requirement for reporting nonemployee compensation for the 2020 tax year.

ExpressEfile, a SPAN Enterprises product, is supporting Form W-2, 1099-MISC, and 1099-NEC for the 2020 tax year. The deadline to file Form W-2 and Form 1099-NEC is February 1, 2021. For Form 1099-MISC, the e-filing deadline is March 31, 2021, but employers are required to send out recipient copies for all three forms by February 1, 2021.

Tax solution, ExpressEfile, gives employers the tools to meet IRS requirements easily online. Users complete their forms and transmit them directly to the IRS. To reduce the risk of IRS rejection, ExpressEfile runs an internal audit, checking information for errors. Users can also opt to let ExpressEfile print and postal mail recipient copies on their behalf.

"We're proud to offer the best e-filing solution for employers at the lowest price in the industry," said Agie Sundaram, founder and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Our filing process is safe, hands-on, and makes it easy for businesses to meet their filing requirements."

Employers can visit ExpressEfile.com to e-file Form W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC for the February 1, 2021 deadline. ExpressEfile also supports Form 940 and Form 941 and helps employers meet all their filing requirements in one place.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Since 2009, SPAN Enterprises has served trucking industry professionals with innovative cloud-based software solutions including ExpressTruckTax, TruckLogics, and ExpressIFTA. Hundreds of thousands of truckers look to SPAN Enterprises for affordable prices and excellent customer support. Additional SPAN Enterprises products include TaxBandits,PayWow, ACAWise, 123PayStubs, ExpressExtension, ExpressEFile, and ExpressTaxExempt. These simplified tax and payroll products have revitalized the process of paying contractors and employees, staying ACA compliant, and e-filing business-related taxes. From their Rock Hill, SC office, SPAN Enterprises works every day toward a better future full of possibilities for every one of their clients. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit http://www.spanenterprises.com/.

CONTACT:

Gabrielle Girard | Marketing

support@Expressefile.com

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623537/It-Is-Time-to-File-Form-W-2-1099-NEC-and-1099-MISC-for-the-2020-Tax-Year