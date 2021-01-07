Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis hat den Stoff, aus dem die Träume sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8CC ISIN: CA68752A1049 Ticker-Symbol: 66A 
Frankfurt
07.01.21
08:20 Uhr
0,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSU METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSU METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2021 | 23:08
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals to Issue Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") plans to issue 571,531 shares for services.

In 2017, the Company reached agreement with its directors, officers and a consulting advisor that each director, officer or consulting advisor may elect to be paid up to 100% of their annual fees ("Fees") in common shares of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company will settle the total amount accrued at the end of the calendar year by the issue of shares to be priced at the closing price on the last day of each year.

To December 31, 2020, there is a total accrual of the Canadian equivalent of $174,317 which will be settled in full by the issue of a total of 571,531 shares of the Company priced at $0.305, being the closing share price on December 31, 2020.

Subject to the approval of the Exchange, all shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

ENDS

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information, please contact:
Sergei Stefanovich, Managing Director of Orsu Metals Corporation
Doris Meyer, Corporate Secretary, Orsu Metals Corporation
email: ir@orsumetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orsu Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623514/Orsu-Metals-to-Issue-Shares-for-Services

ORSU METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.