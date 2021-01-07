Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Begins Flowing Stockdale Horizon 1H Well

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that the Company has begun testing the Stockdale Horizon 1H well in South Texas. The service rig has been released and the flowback phase has begun. The well is currently flowing back drilling mud, kill fluids, as well as gas and oil. During this initial flowback phase, unassisted flowing pressures, on an adjustable choke, have ranged from 100 psi to the current rate of approximately 1600 psi. The Company anticipates this initial flowback phase to last for several days as the flow rate stabilizes at which point further information will be provided.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is the owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

