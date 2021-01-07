Anzeige
WKN: A2P1WT ISIN: CA65344H1001 Ticker-Symbol: 8EB1 
07.01.2021 | 23:56
Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Begins Flowing Stockdale Horizon 1H Well

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that the Company has begun testing the Stockdale Horizon 1H well in South Texas. The service rig has been released and the flowback phase has begun. The well is currently flowing back drilling mud, kill fluids, as well as gas and oil. During this initial flowback phase, unassisted flowing pressures, on an adjustable choke, have ranged from 100 psi to the current rate of approximately 1600 psi. The Company anticipates this initial flowback phase to last for several days as the flow rate stabilizes at which point further information will be provided.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is the owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: info@ebyinc.com
www.nexeraenergy.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623545/Nexera-Begins-Flowing-Stockdale-Horizon-1H-Well

