Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis hat den Stoff, aus dem die Träume sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J9YX ISIN: CA2924832033 Ticker-Symbol: MEU2 
Frankfurt
10.06.20
08:20 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,002
+42,86 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,005+42,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.