Covestic complements Milestone's ability to drive Digital and IT transformation for its clients through deep expertise in ServiceNow and IT Managed Services

Milestone Technologies, a Silicon Valley based global IT managed services firm, announced today the acquisition of Covestic, LLC. a ServiceNow Elite Partner and IT Managed Services firm, based in Kirkland, WA, USA. The acquisition extends Milestone's footprint to the US Pacific Northwest and bolsters their IT Managed Services portfolio.

Covestic brings fifteen years of experience in IT Service Management and IT Operations across many industries. The company helps clients drive digital transformation with their wealth of hands-on service management experience, intellectual property and a track record of successful ServiceNow implementations. Their highly skilled consultants collaborate closely with clients to provide the right solutions and approach to ensure streamlined management and delivery of IT services.

"I am thrilled to welcome the Covestic team, their customers, and partners to the Milestone family. We are very excited about the capabilities Covestic adds to the Milestone services portfolio and our teams will collaborate to drive innovation and significant value for clients," said Sameer Kishore, Milestone's President and CEO. "Covestic and Milestone share very similar values with a strong focus on employee experience and providing best-in-class services to clients utilizing a high-touch model."

"We are excited to be joining the Milestone family and I am looking forward to working with our new colleagues to continue to deliver world-class services and solutions to our clients," said John Schaffer, President and CEO of Covestic. "Given Milestone's service portfolio and presence in over 36 countries, we now have a broader set of capabilities and an expanded footprint to help our clients in their global digital transformation journeys. This acquisition also provides our employees with greater opportunities for career growth and development."

About Milestone Technologies

Milestone Technologies is a global managed services provider based in Silicon Valley and has been providing diverse IT Managed Services since 1997, helping hundreds of leading corporations deliver technology around the globe. The company employs 2,600+ industry professionals, serves over 200 clients, and operates in 36 different countries. For more information, please visit www.milestone.tech and follow Milestone Technologies on LinkedIn

About Covestic

Covestic headquartered in Kirkland, WA, has deep expertise in IT Managed Services and ServiceNow as well as the key business processes that ServiceNow enables to include IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), Customer Service Management (CSM), Security Operations (Security Ops) and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC). As a partner vested in the ongoing success of their customers, Covestic offers expertise spanning implementation, roadmap planning, platform enablement and managed services for the ServiceNow platform and other IT Managed Services capabilities. For more information, please visit www.covestic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005841/en/

Contacts:

Milestone Technologies, Inc.

Victoria Iboa, Chief of Staff

viboa@milestone.tech

Covestic, LLC.

Caitlin Griswold, Marketing Manager

cgriswold@covestic.com