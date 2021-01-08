Group adds best of breed payroll to its portfolio as integration and productivity become core in 2021

IRIS Software Group (IRIS), one of the UK's largest software companies, is today announcing it has acquired Staffology, a UK cloud payroll application.

Founded in 2018 by Duane Jackson, Staffology is cloud payroll software built on a comprehensive, open Application Programming Interface (API), enabling integration with other products. Staffology complements the IRIS goal to revolutionise cloud-based payroll, and help customers take advantage of superior automation tools that streamline processes and integrate with other applications, freeing time and energy to focus on more strategic activity.

Using cloud applications to simplify mission critical business tasks is now vital to driving growth, innovation, and cost savings. In the past few months, IRIS has seen a rapid acceleration in digital transformation and adoption, based on cloud technology. Many businesses have been saved from collapse during the pandemic by embracing this technology a move which is now even more critical with the latest lockdown news. IRIS firmly believes the ability to integrate and manage cloud applications, such as payroll, can make a substantial difference as organisations both recover and thrive in 2021.

Kevin Dady, Executive Chairman of IRIS Software Group says, "Businesses are demanding critical operational software that's suitable for remote working, that can be quickly updated when regulations change, and take advantage of greater flexibility and agility as payroll demands fluctuate. With the accelerated need for digital technologies, the Staffology application is perfectly placed for small to mid-sized businesses that need to access payroll in the cloud."

"We are delighted that Duane is joining us and look forward to seeing his entrepreneurial talents in SaaS development both flourish and add strategic value to IRIS."

Duane Jackson, founder and CEO of Staffology adds, "IRIS shares my vision for the evolution of payroll. SaaS-based integration and productivity are going to be crucial for every business in the coming year; the combination of IRIS's substantial expertise and Staffology's innovative approach to payroll means customers can benefit from best-in-class solutions."

The Staffology native cloud payroll application for businesses, accountants and payroll bureaux alike, includes payroll automation, a powerful, comprehensive API to integrate and automate payroll, dedicated features for Umbrella Companies, the ability to pay workers off-payroll under IR35 regulations, automatic journal posting to accounting software, pension management and auto enrolment.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. It exists to take the pain out of processes and let professionals working in businesses and schools focus on the work they love.

IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that helps them comply with regulations, drive productivity and better engage with key stakeholders. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS has over 120,000 UK and international customers with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety of the top 100 UK accountancy firms and 50 of the top 100 US CPA firms use IRIS software. Circa 20% of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 11,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is placed in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 and the Megabuyte50, and is certified as Great Place to Work

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

