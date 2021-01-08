Australian Vanadium is pushing ahead with plans to develop a vanadium redox flow battery for the Australian residential market, via its VSUN Energy subsidiary.From pv magazine Australia VSUN, a subsidiary of Australian Vanadium (AVL), this week appointed Western Australian engineering specialist Cadds Group to handle design and consultancy work for a new 5 kW/30 kWh vanadium redox flow (VRFB) battery for residential applications. The VRFB, which was manufactured by China's CEC, has already arrived in Australia. However, in a deal signed in September, AVL agreed to further develop the battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...