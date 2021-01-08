"In Vienna, a new landmark is being built in a prime location - the Vio Plaza with its 60 m high office tower. PORR is carrying out the special civil engineering services for the almost 15 m deep excavation pit, which is currently the largest special civil engineering task in Austria. HomeOfConstructionSpecialCivilEngineering Excavation ConstructionPORRAustria " Anregungen gerne an christian@boerse-social.com .Mehr Inseits (Insights) HIER.Siehe auch Abseits, das kann man DA. http://www.twitter.com/drastil https://www.instagram.com/sportgeschichte.at/

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...