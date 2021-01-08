License Deal of 300 million euros successfully completed

Xlife Sciences AG has reached a licensing agreement with the biotech firm Baliopharm AG, located in Basel. According to the agreement, Xlife Sciences AG will receive 10% of future income from license fees of Baliopharm AG. The Basel-based company is a leader in innovative antibody therapies for the treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory diseases.

According to the concluded licensing agreement with Baliopharm AG, Xlife Sciences AG will receive 10% of all future licensing income up to a maximum of 300 million euros. This applies to the company's entire line of active ingredients. Xlife Sciences AG thus participates directly in the future success and innovative strength of a leading biotech company in the field of antibody therapies with this transaction.

On the 18th of December, Baliopharm AG received the approval to start Phase I of medical drug Atrosimab for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) by the Australian Healthcare Administration. NASH is the most frequent chronic liver disease. The Global Liver Institute estimates that there are more than 115 million people affected globally by NASH. According to the Institute, this number could double by 2030. In Germany, 1.5 to 2 million patients have at least a mild form of NASH. Under more severe circumstances, the disease can lead to irreversible liver damage (liver cirrhosis) and cannot be treated therapeutically. In this way, Baliopharm AG views this as a huge market.

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

