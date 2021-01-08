With its latest victory, Sembcorp Industries has expanded its renewables portfolio to more than 3 GW across Singapore, China, and India.From pv magazine India Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries has announced that its Indian unit, Sembcorp Energy India Ltd., has secured the rights to develop a new 400 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Sembcorp won the capacity through its renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra, in a closely contested auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). The project will be connected to the state's transmission utility, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut ...

