Renewable energy production increased by 31% and now represents 18.6% of the country's electricity mix. Its cumulative PV capacity increased from 3,887 MW at the end of 2019 to 4,788 MW at the end of December.From pv magazine France Belgian grid operator Elia has reported that renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, saw their power production increase by 31% to 15.1 TWh in 2020 compared to the previous year, and now cover approximately 18.6% of electricity demand. This development is attributable to many factors such as weather conditions and the increase in wind capacity, which grew ...

