Actusnews Wire
08.01.2021 | 11:12
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SQLI: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

European digital services group SQLI announces his financial calendar for 2021.

PublicationDate
2020 Annual Revenues2 February 2021
2020 Year-End Results10 March 2021
2021 First Quarter Revenues27 April 2021
Annual Shareholders Meeting24 June 2021
2021 Half-Year Revenues27 July 2021
2021 Half-Year Results23 September 2021
2021 Third Quarter Revenues26 October 2021

Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

SQLI will publish its 2020 annual revenue on 2 February 2021, after market.

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by e-mail by signing up at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is an international digital services group that combines the best technologies and methods to create user focused applications and services and e-commerce solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Its unique positioning as a commerce, technology and skills transformation specialist, combined with the production capacity of its digital services centres, enable SQLI Group to help European key accounts increase their sales, brand awareness and internal performance over the long term.

SQLI's 2,200 employees are spread over 15 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Dubai, Singapore, South Africa and Morocco. SQLI posted revenue of €239 million in 2019

and has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Follow SQLI on Linkedin
Follow SQLI on Facebook and Twitter

Investor Relations

Olivier Stephan - +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 - ostephan@sqli.com

Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 - jfl@actus.fr

Financial Press Relations

Nicolas Bouchez - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - nbouchez@actus.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66785-sqli_cp_agenda_2021_en.pdf

