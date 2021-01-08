SQLI: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

European digital services group SQLI announces his financial calendar for 2021.

Publication Date 2020 Annual Revenues 2 February 2021 2020 Year-End Results 10 March 2021 2021 First Quarter Revenues 27 April 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting 24 June 2021 2021 Half-Year Revenues 27 July 2021 2021 Half-Year Results 23 September 2021 2021 Third Quarter Revenues 26 October 2021

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is an international digital services group that combines the best technologies and methods to create user focused applications and services and e-commerce solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Its unique positioning as a commerce, technology and skills transformation specialist, combined with the production capacity of its digital services centres, enable SQLI Group to help European key accounts increase their sales, brand awareness and internal performance over the long term.

SQLI's 2,200 employees are spread over 15 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Dubai, Singapore, South Africa and Morocco. SQLI posted revenue of €239 million in 2019

and has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.



Investor Relations

Olivier Stephan - +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 - ostephan@sqli.com

Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 - jfl@actus.fr

Financial Press Relations

Nicolas Bouchez - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - nbouchez@actus.fr

