DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. (the "Issuer")
Notice to Bondholders
Bondholders should contact the Issuer for further information:
Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.
Telephone no.: +34 93 290 92 53
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This notice must be read in conjunction with the Conditions. Nothing in this notice constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any security in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this notice in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this notice are requested to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.
|Samaniego, 3
|28022 Madrid
|Spain
|Phone:
|+34 932909200
|E-mail:
|smartinezn@damm.es
|ISIN:
|XS1492150260
|WKN:
|A1888U
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1159284
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1159284 08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST