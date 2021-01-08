Gambia's national utility is seeking proposals for an energy and water audit of its water operations. Selected consultants will assess the possibility of using solar to improve energy efficiency. The utility will consider floating PV, rooftop arrays, and solar pumps.Gambia's National Water and Electricity Co. (NAWEC) is seeking consultants to conduct detailed energy and water audits of its water supply, distribution, and treatment systems in Banjul. In the request for expression of interest document, the utility said that the selected consultants will have to assess and recommend opportunities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...