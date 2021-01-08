DJ AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY BOND 0-1 Y UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY BOND 0-1 Y UCITS ETF DR (PR1T.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY BOND 0-1 Y UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY BOND 0-1 Y UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 07/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.0198 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 236000 CODE: PR1T.DE ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T.DE Sequence No.: 91095 EQS News ID: 1159343 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)