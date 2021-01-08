DGAP-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Guildford, UK, January 8, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, February 5, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
