With effect from January 11, 2021, the subscription rights in Endomines AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 19, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ENDO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015382023 Order book ID: 213766 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 11, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Endomines AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ENDO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015382031 Order book ID: 213767 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB