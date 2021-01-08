At the request of ChromoGenics AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 14, 2021. Security name: ChromoGenics TO3 -------------------------------- Short name: CHRO TO3 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015195367 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213442 -------------------------------- Number 2,829,336 of warra nts issue d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in in ChromoGenics AB. Subscription price is to be set based on VWAP between short August 26, 2021 and September 8, 2021 for the first exercise period and : between February 28, 2022 and March 11, 2022 for the second exercise period, however the subscription price cannot be less than 8,00 SEK or more than 12,00 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr First exercise period: September 13-27, 2021 iption Second exercise period: March 16-31, 2022 perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 29, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank ABon +46 8 463 80 00.