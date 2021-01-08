FactMR: How Big is the Opportunity in Medical Cables and Leads Post-COVID? New Report Analyzes

Key players are engaged on creating and developing cables & leads for medical equipment which are cost-efficient and user-friendly to support in R&D of infection inhibiting technical solutions.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Fact.MR: The cables and leads for medical equipment market is poised to register a CAGR of about 5% over the assessment period, 2020-2030.With growing concerns in relation to transmission and infection control, medical centers are choosing to utilize disposable medical equipment, this is fuelling demand for cables & leads for medical equipment in the healthcare sector.

"With surging hospital admission cases amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the requisite for medical devices has soared up, in that way contributing to the market growth over the forecast period." says the Fact.MR report.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5418

Key Takeaways

North America remains one of the most lucrative regions in the global market due to growing investments on R&D by both, international companies and governments.

Hospitals end use segment will record high demand due to growing investments by both emerged and emerging regions.

ECG is gaining traction among application categories in the global market.

The cables & leads for medical equipment will foresee a surge in demand owing to growing number of patients in hospitals.

Driving Factors

Increasing geriatric population and increasing incidences of key chronic diseases are driving the market growth.

Increased government programs for instance Medicaid and Medicare and healthcare expenditure has positively impacted demand for medical services, along with the cables & leads for medical equipment.

Growing instances of cardiovascular ailments has caused expansion in use of ECG accessories and equipment, thus encouraging the demand over the forecast period.

Constraints

High cost associated with the disposable cables & leads is hindering the full-fledged expansion in the market.

Growing inventions for the expansion of wireless healthcare devices will limit demand for cables & leads.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The cables & leads for medical equipment market is slated to foresee noteworthy expansion amid the forecast period as the healthcare sector is gaining traction. While the market encountered several hiccups amid the initial phases of the pandemic such as supply chain disruptions, travel and transportation restrictions. However market players are coming up with novel strategies to recover pace, the market is projected to regain from losses as well as swell ahead in the future.

Competition Landscape

The global market is highly competitive, due to augmented healthcare expenditure. Taking advantage of this, key players are investing comprehensively in research and development. Players are further focusing on expanding their footprints and enhancing their product portfolios, across the globe.

Some of the prominent players functioning in the market are AVX Corporation, Molex, LLC, Fischer Connectors SA, TE Connectivity Ltd, LEMO S.A., Samtec, Inc., ITT Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, and Smiths Group Plc.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the cables and leads for medical equipment market. The market is scrutinized based on product (cables and leads) application (pacemakers, defibrillators, EEG, and ECG), end user (hospitals, ambulatory care centers, academic research institutes, specialty clinics, and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Fact.MR's Healthcare Landscape

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Find insights on the 3D printing medical devices market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over a forecast period of 2012-2022.

Medical Beds Market: Fact.MR's report on the medical beds market offers insights on the market during 2012-2022, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Read an analysis of the endoscopy ultrasound market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. Fact.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623579/How-Big-is-the-Opportunity-in-Medical-Cables-and-Leads-Post-COVID-New-Report-Analyzes