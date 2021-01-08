Scientists in Japan demonstrated a hard-carbon electrode that can greatly increase the capacity of a sodium-ion battery. With further work on the long-term performance, the discovery could make sodium-ion batteries better able to compete on energy density with their lithium-ion counterparts.Sodium-ion batteries are a promising energy storage technology, one that has already seen limited commercialization in the stationary storage segment. And sodium-ion has attracted plenty of attention from researchers, since it offers an alternative to lithium-ion batteries that relies on much cheaper, more ...

