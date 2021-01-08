The US module maker plans to start shutting down production in Hillsboro in March. Around 170 employees are affected by the closure. At the same time, however, Sunpower is examining other options for continued operation.US-based PV module manufacturer Sunpower Corp. decided to close its module plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, which it had acquired from Solarworld Americas, the US arm of insolvent German panel maker SolarWorld, in October 2018. Sunpower started production of its P-series modules at the facility in February 2019 but at the end of that year decided to transform itself from a photovoltaic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...