Foster City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - Notable Labs, which is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers, today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase 2021 and will be presenting the strategic plan for long-term growth. This year registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access recorded company presentations prior to the actual event. On-demand access allows attendees to view presentations at their convenience, avoiding conflicts with busy meeting schedules during the main event week.

ABOUT NOTABLE

Notable takes a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers. The unique testing platform combines machine learning, automation and high-throughput screening directly on patient samples to predict responses to potential therapies and ultimately determine which therapies will be most effective for specific cancers. Notable's functional precision medicine platform will advance drug development and enable pharmaceutical companies to get new therapies to patients faster. Learn more at notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs



ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.





Contacts:

Caroline Bone

415-851-2410

caroline@notablelabs.com

Source: Notable Labs

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71629