ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that Chairman and CEO Francois Michelon will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference being held January 11-14, 2021. The presentation can be accessed here and on the Investor Relations section of the ENDRA website beginning on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be archived for 90 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the over 1 million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:
David Wells
Chief Financial Officer
(734) 997-0464


investors@endrainc.com
www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kim Sutton Golodetz
LHA Investor Relations
(212) 838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623551/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-Virtual-BioConnect-2021-Conference

