Symplicity Corporation, the global leader in student employability, today announced the appointment of Thomas Jepsen as President of Symplicity's international business. Thomas will report to Matthew Small, President and CEO of Symplicity.

Prior to his current role, Thomas was Vice President, International-leading Symplicity's international expansion into new markets through both direct and indirect sales channels. During his tenure as vice president, Thomas developed and executed a shared growth strategy for all regional sales teams to drive steady growth year over year. Under Thomas' leadership, Symplicity has transcended from being the leader in career services software in the United States to becoming the global leader of student services solutions.

"With the appointment of Thomas Jepsen to the role of President, International, I am very confident we have the right leader to drive our ambitious global expansion strategy and assure we continue to delight and innovate with our customer base in 2021 and beyond," said Symplicity CEO Matthew Small. "He has the right skill set and strong leadership ability to guide and scale our direct go-to-market teams as well as our reseller network around the world through these transformative times, as the digital student experience is more important than ever."

A native of Denmark, Thomas has over 20 years' experience in driving global technology businesses. He was formerly with Blackboard, Inc., where he successfully held different international sales leadership roles throughout EMEA.

About Symplicity

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 2,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Learn more at symplicity.com.

