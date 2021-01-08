Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTC Pink: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to announce the renewal of a contract with a regional bank based in the Northeastern region of the United States.

Upon renewal of the contract, Plurilock will continue to grant access to the regional bank to utilize Plurilock's core multi-factor authentication ("MFA") solutions. MFA is an authentication method that requires at least two forms of identity proof to confirm the identity of a digital user. Plurilock's unique behavioral biometrics is an easier form of authentication compared to traditional token-based workflows, better protecting employees and staff from data breaches, which have increased significantly within the financial sector in recent months.

"The renewal of this contract clearly highlights the importance of our MFA products in protecting financial services firms from cyberattacks," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. "Our multi-factor and continuous authentication solutions provide companies a leading edge in countering cybersecurity breaches while ensuring the frictionless workflow of their employees and staff, which is crucial for our clients in maintaining high productivity while coping with the alarming rate of cyberattacks that target the financial sector."

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71622