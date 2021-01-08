As from January 11, 2021, Hudya AB will be listed under its new company name, Nord Insuretech Group AB. New company name: Nord Insuretech Group AB -------------------------------------------------- New short name: NORDIG -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0013486255 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 190154 -------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.