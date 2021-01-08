Trina Solar has secured a 4 GW solar module order from US company Nextera Energy and wafer manufacturer JYT Corporation closed deals to supply a total of 1,906,000,000 wafers.Chinese panel maker Trina Solar said on Thursday it secured a 4 GW order for its Vertex modules from US energy company NextEra Energy. The company said the products will be shipped between 2022 and 2023 and the purchase price will be negotiated on a monthly basis according to market prices. Shanghai-listed silicon wafer manufacturer, JYT Corporation, announced on Thursday that two supply agreements were signed with two major ...

