Media and Games Invest ("MGI", the "Company" or the "Group") has on 27 November 2020 issued Senior Secured bonds of EUR 80,000,000 (the "Bonds") following a bookbuilding process to qualified investors in the Nordics and continental Europe. MGI will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond List on Nasdaq Stockholm (regulated market) and has in connection thereof prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA") and published by the Company. The first day of trading is expected to be on or about 12 January 2021. The tenor of the Bonds is four years and carries a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3M + 5.75 per cent per annum and mature on 27 November 2024. The Company has, in connection with the application for the listing, prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the SFSA in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. The SFSA only approves the prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as an endorsement of MGI or as an endorsement of the quality of the securities that are the subject of the prospectus and does not indicate that the SFSA guarantees that the facts in the prospectus are correct or complete. The prospectus will be available on the Company's website (https://mgi.group/investor-relations/bonds/) and on the SFSA's website (https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/). RESPONSIBLE PARTIES The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Remco Westermann Chairman of the Board and CEO +49 40 411 885206 Sören Barz Head of Investor Relations +49 170 376 9571 soeren.barz@mgi.group info@mgi.group www.mgi.group About Media and Games Invest plc Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a strong supportive media unit and a focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399. Important information This release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in MGI in any jurisdiction, neither from MGI nor from someone else. This release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Unites States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under applicable EU law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.