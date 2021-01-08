Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, brings to you comprehensive insights into the importance of building customer profiles in its recent article.

What's in it for you?

Understand the similar traits amongst the customer base that enables a business to segment customers into homogenous segments

Gain insights into factors responsible for reaching out to end-users with specific requirements

Gauge your capabilities and improve your marketing strategies to meet end-user requirements

Today customers are well-informed and technologically inclined than ever before. Hence, businesses must focus on customer experience management. A customer profile helps businesses to understand their customers better. Various analytics tools enable brands to identify the customer segments with the highest potential, understand their end-users expectations, and reach them. Rising competition in the global market makes businesses compete in terms of various metrics such as market share, customer retention, and acquisition.

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "An effective customer profile can help businesses to identify the right prospects and offer a service that makes the customer feel cared, valued, and engaged."

Benefits of Customer Profiling

1: Personalized communications

Customer profiling enables businesses to tailor communications based on the specific interests of the customer. This, as a result, enhances customer engagement, experience and ultimately improves sales.

2: Enhanced response rates

Customer profiling helps businesses to identify the most profitable customer segments at the right time. Which further helps in driving better results from marketing campaigns. There are various benefits of customer profiling and segmentation when it comes to enhancing response rates. Enhanced response rates initiate a customer nurturing process that leads to increased sales.

3: Improved customer acquisition

Customer profiling and segmentation help enterprises understand customers, which, in turn, helps businesses to look for prospects with the same characteristics.

