Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2021 | 16:52
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 8

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 07 January 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 07 January 2021 107.07p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.97p per ordinary share



08 January 2021

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.