New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 12 January 2021. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion. Name: Hypefactors ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060989911 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYPE ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 8,668,845 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change due to loan conversion: 215,205 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 8,884,050 shares ------------------------------------------------- Conversion rate: DKK 9.29346 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 158208 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS on tel. +45 26802728. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=835441