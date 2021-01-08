DEXFIN Exchange Launched a Unique IEO Pre-Sale of VICTORIA VR Photorealistic Virtual Reality

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VICTORIA VR Virtual reality is conceived as a completely unique platform, connecting all virtual reality platforms. VICTORIA VR brings forth a true virtual revolution with its photorealistic graphics and innovative approaches. It provides users with a decentralized photorealistic virtual world that takes full advantage of the amazing blockchain capabilities, with all the benefits that flow from it.

The VICTORIA VR (VR) token is currently available at pre-sale as an IEO on the DEXFIN Exchange . Full details can be found on the VICTORIA VR website, where you can also download the VICTORIA VR White Paper .

Besides stunning virtual graphics, decentralization and blockchain, VICTORIA VR also offers a passive income of 20% per year from staking. Other benefits are listed in the overview below.

The Virtual Reality of VICTORIA VR Gives You the First Photorealistic World Without Limits

The virtual reality market is flourishing and could exceed $70B by 2024. Virtual reality creates completely new possibilities for its users. We live in an amazing world that is constantly progressing and becoming faster every day thanks to newer and more innovative technologies. However, we are limited. We are limited by the laws of physics, our human body, and time. However, virtual reality offers you a world where there are no such limitations. Imagine a world where:

You don't have to travel for an hour every day to get to school or work.

You don't have to fly across the continent for a personal or business meeting.

You can enjoy the concert, theatre performance or an exhibition together with millions of other people from all corners of the world.

You can easily visit any place and be anything.

No one can dictate the opening hours of your business, where no one can close your business, where no one can take anything from you, and where there is no lockdown.

Where you can't get infected by disease, where you can't get hurt and where you can't die.

Imagine a world where anything is possible. Imagine VICTORIA VR!

VICTORIA VR: A Decentralized World Using the Blockchain

VICTORIA VR is a Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) virtual world with photorealistic graphics built on the blockchain. Users mine the VR cryptocurrency by their activity in the virtual reality of VICTORIA VR. They can trade lands and build their Internet-connected projects and applications, acquire and create unique assets, explore a world full of user created content, complete challenging tasks and play games.

All assets are registered here on the public blockchain. The VR world is fully owned by the users and the community, which also creates rules for the entire community, because the world of VICTORIA VR is a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization).

Thanks to VICTORIA VR, you can materialize your most secret wishes and experience your life's greatest desires. You can share everything with everyone here. And you always have unlimited possibilities - when working, creating, discovering, trading, and playing.

VICTORIA VR uses the proven Unreal Engine for development. In the current extreme world situation (lockdown, economic crisis 2020, covid-19), photorealistic virtual reality is becoming a sought-after solution by companies, players and ordinary users alike.

VICTORIA VR Cryptocurrency - The Driver of the Virtual World

VICTORIA VR (VR) is an ERC-20 token and is the principal currency of VICTORIA VR. The token also serves as a reward for active users and for those who use staking. The total supply of the VR is set at 168 billion. At this time, 78B VR is available for pre-sale as IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) . Unsold tokens serve as a reward for the future users.

Pre-sale for 0.00000006 BTC ( 15/12/2020 - 31/01/2021).

- 31/01/2021). Pre-sale for 0.00000009 BTC ( 01/02/2021 - 28/02/2021).

- 28/02/2021). Pre-sale for 0.00000012 BTC ( 29/02/2021 - 16/03/2021).

- 16/03/2021). Listing on the DEXFIN Exchange and other exchanges (18/03/2021).

Staking With 20% APY and Trading in Virtual Reality

Staking is similar to keeping money on your term deposit, but with a much higher appreciation. You just hold your crypto assets at the DEXFIN Exchange , creating an interesting source of passive income. With the VR token, you get 20% per year from staking.

Thanks to VICTORIA VR, you can also discover novel ways of trading in the virtual world and new business opportunities. When trading in virtual reality, users can see and monitor all the necessary information at once - social networks, prices of popular cryptocurrencies, graphs, indicators, and more.

VICTORIA VR: Based in the Crypto Hub of Europe

VICTORIA VR is based in Prague, Czech Republic, where quite a few successful games were created, and which is the home of several notable inventions in the field of crypto. Some examples include the first mining pool (SlushPool) which started in the Czech Republic back in 2010 and the world-famous Trezor hardware wallet. The Czech Republic ranks among one of the most crypto-friendly countries in Europe.