Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Completes Contactless Thermal Scanner Pilot Program with Helmsley Spear

Contactless Thermal Scanner Pilot Program has favorably concluded within Helmsley Spear's NYC's Headquarters location. ATHC intends to provide equipment to additional properties managed by Helmsley Spear office buildings and hotels throughout the United States.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the completion of a 45-day Contactless Thermal Scanner Pilot Program.

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp placed contactless thermal scanners at the Headquarters of Helmsley Spear located at 444 Madison Avenue, NY, NY. The contactless thermal scanning devices provide visitor control and ensure employee and visitor safety. The scanners capture temperatures of all individuals entering the space. For safety, individuals with raised temperatures will be denied access to the location.

Upon completing the initial Pilot Program ATHC will look to expand scanner placement and coverage to commercial, residential and hospitality properties nationwide.

"It is the responsibility of property owners, operators and managers to do everything within their means to assist implementing best practice controls to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors. Contactless Thermal Scanners will assist us in doing so in a low touch and comprehensive manner. We look forward to expanding the current pilot to extend from our headquarters to key locations which we own and manage in the commercial, medical, retail and hospitality space." Said Kent M. Swig, Owner and President of Helmsley Spear

"Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. is pleased with the results achieved during the recent pilot program with Helmsley Spear. We look forward to continuing support and expanding placement across all of the properties which fall under the distinguished Helmsley Spear portfolio. Our business development team will make contactless thermal scanning devices available to all property management firms and individual landlords nationwide." Said Alex Lemberg ATHC President

About Helmsley Spear

Since 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management; capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project development and construction management; preventative maintenance and engineering; insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.

For more information:

Contact: Alex Lemberg

Email: alemberg@acthorp.com

Phone: (516)-253-1203

Information about Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: ATHC) is available online and will be updated in the coming days. Please visit https://athcorp.com.

