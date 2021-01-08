Oslo Børs has decided to delist Atlantic Petroleum P/F of January 8, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: ATLAo ---------------------------- ISIN code: FO000A0DN9X4 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 98867 ---------------------------- Last day of trading is today, Januari 8, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.