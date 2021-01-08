Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 31 December 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

381,499 Getlink shares

EUR 11, 204,769.87 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

475,000 Getlink shares

EUR 9,274,187.90 in cash

Between 1 July and 31 December 2020, the following transactions have been carried out:

3,410 buy transactions

3,094 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

3,644,722 shares purchased for 47,540,975.40 euros

3,738,223 shares sold for 49,471,562.80 euros

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005159/en/

Contacts:

Getlink SE