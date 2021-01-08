Anzeige
Freitag, 08.01.2021
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie!
08.01.2021 | 18:04
Changes in company's own shares

HELSINKI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

8.1.2021 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

8.1.2021

Exchange transaction:

Buy



Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

12 800

Average price/share, EUR

7,9047

Total price, EUR

101 180,16



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 12 800 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC





Lauri Vehkaluoto




Further Enquiries:




Laura Jauhiainen


IR Director


Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497


laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3265393

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3265393/8e703ac96fc8512d.xlsx

CTY1S FH 8 1 2021

