HELSINKI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
8.1.2021 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
8.1.2021
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
12 800
Average price/share, EUR
7,9047
Total price, EUR
101 180,16
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 12 800 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further Enquiries:
Laura Jauhiainen
IR Director
Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3265393
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3265393/8e703ac96fc8512d.xlsx
CTY1S FH 8 1 2021