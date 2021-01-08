Changes in company's own shares

HELSINKI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 8.1.2021 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 8.1.2021 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 12 800 Average price/share, EUR 7,9047 Total price, EUR 101 180,16



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 12 800 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC







Lauri Vehkaluoto





Further Enquiries:





Laura Jauhiainen

IR Director

Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com



