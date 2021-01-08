Anzeige
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie!
WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 Ticker-Symbol: YTE 
Stuttgart
08.01.21
10:46 Uhr
118,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2021
TESSI: COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF BUSINESSES IN SPAIN

Tessi announces the completion of the sale to the Spanish group Servinform of its interests in Graddo II, BPO Solutions Spain and Diagonal Company Services & Solutions.

By press release on 13 October 2020, Tessi announced the signing of an agreement with Servinform for the disposal of these assets, subject to conditions precedent.

As all the conditions precedent have been fulfilled, this assignment was completed in full on 8 January 2021; Tessi received proceeds of sale amounting to €19 million.

The assets sold contributed €83.3 million to group turnover and current operating income of €0.8 million in 2019.

Tessi remains present in Spain with the companies ISYC and Todo en Cloud, its Consulting & Integration division with Gdoc España, as well as the Spanish activities of ADM value.

The Tessi Group is thus focusing on its primary activities in France, Spain, Switzerland and Latin America. Tessi will continue to develop its services and technology offerings, combining organic and external growth.

About Tessi
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 9,400 employees and posted 2019 turnover of €452.0 million (data excluding ADM Value). Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).
Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Tel. +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Press Relations
Tel. + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66891-tes-cession-espagne-08012021-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
