OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020

Lyon, January 8 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

384,426 shares

€ 77,921.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 653

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,288 shares for € 453,047.42

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 218,082 shares for € 472,489.43



As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account: 391,220 shares € 58,600.79 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 654 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 501 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 214,535 shares for € 534,716.00 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,664 shares for € 436,120.92



the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 294,516 shares € 190,384.17





The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.



Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 653 211,288 453,047.42 569 218,082 472,489.43 01/07/2020 6 966 2,192.82 6 1,084 2,514.88 02/07/2020 1 243 556.47 - - - 03/07/2020 3 1,102 2,523.58 - - - 06/07/2020 2 480 1,094.40 - - - 07/07/2020 2 139 316.92 6 936 2,152.80 08/07/2020 7 2,531 5,669.44 1 26 59.80 09/07/2020 8 2,406 5,365.38 2 1,001 2,262.26 10/07/2020 2 240 532.80 1 545 1,226.25 13/07/2020 3 500 1,115.00 4 1,476 3,335.76 14/07/2020 6 760 1,687.20 5 480 1,084.80 15/07/2020 11 3,500 7,840.00 - - - 16/07/2020 8 3,800 8,398.00 - - - 17/07/2020 8 2,272 4,975.68 - - - 20/07/2020 16 1,565 3,396.05 10 1,100 2,420.00 21/07/2020 20 4,007 8,655.12 18 3,901 8,504.18 22/07/2020 14 2,000 4,360.00 8 1,552 3,398.88 23/07/2020 2 1,183 2,590.77 12 3,447 7,583.40 24/07/2020 4 817 1,781.06 4 713 1,575.73 27/07/2020 7 3,614 7,842.38 3 297 656.37 28/07/2020 20 5,072 11,006.24 19 6,065 13,221.70 29/07/2020 10 3,123 6,808.14 8 3,325 7,248.50 30/07/2020 7 2,645 5,686.75 9 2,436 5,286.12 31/07/2020 18 6,326 13,537.64 17 6,564 14,178.24 03/08/2020 7 4,780 10,181.40 - - - 04/08/2020 - - - 10 2,545 5,420.85 05/08/2020 3 1,475 3,156.50 4 1,455 3,128.25 06/08/2020 5 925 1,970.25 - - - 07/08/2020 8 2,557 5,446.41 9 5,000 10,800.00 10/08/2020 13 6,929 14,550.90 8 1,849 4,067.80 11/08/2020 - - - 15 5,251 11,552.20 12/08/2020 4 1,000 2,190.00 3 1,500 3,330.00 13/08/2020 3 1,000 2,200.00 3 2,000 4,460.00 14/08/2020 8 2,500 5,475.00 - - - 18/08/2020 6 3,065 7,018.85 10 3,000 6,990.00 19/08/2020 3 1,001 2,302.30 20 11,757 27,511.38 20/08/2020 22 6,496 14,745.92 - - - 21/08/2020 3 1,004 2,269.04 - - - 24/08/2020 4 1,500 3,345.00 - - - 25/08/2020 1 500 1,105.00 - - - 26/08/2020 - - - 6 500 1,110.00 27/08/2020 1 500 1,115.00 10 2,106 4,696.38 28/08/2020 3 1,500 3,330.00 5 1,719 3,833.37 31/08/2020 2 2,000 4,440.00 6 1,300 2,912.00 01/09/2020 9 6,001 13,322.22 9 4,776 10,937.04 02/09/2020 14 10,000 22,100.00 8 9,601 22,562.35 03/09/2020 4 1,000 2,180.00 7 8,001 17,922.24 04/09/2020 4 2,374 5,341.50 - - - 07/09/2020 8 2,230 4,995.20 3 318 725.04 08/09/2020 8 1,897 4,173.40 - - - 09/09/2020 1 1,000 2,200.00 2 568 1,272.32 10/09/2020 4 1,000 2,180.00 - - - 11/09/2020 5 1,374 2,995.32 1 209 459.80 14/09/2020 3 626 1,358.42 - - - 15/09/2020 3 1,000 2,170.00 - - - 16/09/2020 8 3,000 6,480.00 - - - 17/09/2020 1 1,000 2,160.00 - - - 18/09/2020 3 791 1,700.65 - - - 21/09/2020 2 209 449.35 - - - 22/09/2020 6 1,088 2,317.44 - - - 23/09/2020 4 412 873.44 - - - 24/09/2020 1 1,000 2,060.00 1 900 1,890.00 25/09/2020 3 2,000 4,120.00 1 231 492.03 28/09/2020 10 1,500 2,970.00 - - - 29/09/2020 2 401 802.00 1 1 2.03 30/09/2020 3 300 609.00 6 993 2,035.65 01/10/2020 3 601 1,214.02 6 1,041 2,134.05 02/10/2020 5 1,500 3,015.00 5 831 1,686.93 05/10/2020 - - - 4 3,169 6,433.07 06/10/2020 4 1,500 3,030.00 5 1,808 3,706.40 07/10/2020 3 1,500 3,000.00 2 33 66.99 08/10/2020 2 1,000 1,980.00 - - - 09/10/2020 8 3,000 5,820.00 3 2,814 5,515.44 12/10/2020 9 3,500 6,615.00 7 3,000 5,760.00 13/10/2020 1 1,000 1,890.00 1 1,000 1,930.00 14/10/2020 3 1,500 2,790.00 - - - 15/10/2020 7 1,200 2,220.00 - - - 16/10/2020 3 1,000 1,840.00 - - - 19/10/2020 - - - 12 4,200 7,854.00 20/10/2020 1 460 860.20 5 2,155 4,072.95 21/10/2020 5 1,540 2,879.80 4 1,845 3,487.05 22/10/2020 2 201 377.88 1 1 1.90 23/10/2020 3 655 1,231.40 1 500 950.00 26/10/2020 1 145 272.60 3 385 735.35 27/10/2020 4 1,001 1,891.89 3 1,115 2,129.65 28/10/2020 12 3,500 6,545.00 - - - 29/10/2020 2 230 425.50 - - - 30/10/2020 2 201 375.87 7 1,200 2,268.00 02/11/2020 3 556 1,039.72 1 1 1.92 03/11/2020 - - - 6 2,999 5,788.07 04/11/2020 1 1 1.92 5 1,051 2,028.43 06/11/2020 6 2,000 3,840.00 - - - 09/11/2020 - - - 8 5,350 10,593.00 10/11/2020 - - - 5 2,900 5,800.00 11/11/2020 - - - 11 1,605 3,242.10 12/11/2020 - - - 4 1,501 3,047.03 13/11/2020 4 1,000 2,000.00 7 725 1,471.75 16/11/2020 1 1,500 3,000.00 6 8,069 16,541.45 17/11/2020 4 1,317 2,752.53 8 6,029 12,660.90 18/11/2020 6 1,500 3,210.00 10 6,771 14,693.07 19/11/2020 14 2,000 4,320.00 4 1,200 2,616.00 20/11/2020 9 3,500 7,420.00 - - - 23/11/2020 5 1,000 2,110.00 5 2,000 4,260.00 24/11/2020 - - - 9 1,500 3,225.00 25/11/2020 2 2,000 4,200.00 - - - 26/11/2020 3 1,000 2,130.00 13 9,500 20,615.00 27/11/2020 4 1,000 2,170.00 2 2,400 5,280.00 01/12/2020 2 1,000 2,170.00 4 576 1,267.20 02/12/2020 - - - 6 624 1,372.80 03/12/2020 - - - 6 1,200 2,664.00 04/12/2020 3 1,500 3,315.00 4 3,200 7,168.00 07/12/2020 16 3,000 6,690.00 16 4,700 10,575.00 08/12/2020 22 5,800 12,586.00 1 1,000 2,180.00 09/12/2020 - - - 4 1,000 2,200.00 10/12/2020 - - - 2 500 1,105.00 11/12/2020 4 1,000 2,190.00 1 1,000 2,210.00 14/12/2020 5 3,000 6,570.00 - - - 15/12/2020 5 2,000 4,380.00 - - - 17/12/2020 3 2,001 4,362.18 4 50 110.50 18/12/2020 1 1 2.17 - - - 21/12/2020 12 2,759 6,014.62 5 1,501 3,287.19 22/12/2020 16 5,240 11,475.60 17 5,439 12,020.19 23/12/2020 - - - 3 2,400 5,280.00 24/12/2020 12 6,500 14,170.00 7 1,865 4,084.35 28/12/2020 3 1,290 2,786.40 4 511 1,124.20 29/12/2020 5 1,766 3,832.22 2 2,290 5,015.10 30/12/2020 7 500 1,085.00 - - - 31/12/2020 4 1,097 2,358.55 - - -

