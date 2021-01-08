(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights
30 November 2020
30 December 2020
Shares in Euronext
50 307 064
50 307 064
Theoretical voting rights (1)
77 512 588
77 492 242
Effective voting rights
77 367 260
77 346 914
- Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
