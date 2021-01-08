(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

30 November 2020 30 December 2020 Shares in Euronext 50 307 064 50 307 064 Theoretical voting rights (1) 77 512 588 77 492 242 Effective voting rights 77 367 260 77 346 914

Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005453/en/

Contacts:

GROUPE SEB