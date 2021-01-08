DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Year End Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Year End Results 08-Jan-2021 / 16:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of Year-End Results ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin, 08 January 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today announces that it intends to issue its results for the year ended 31 December 2020, on Tuesday 2 March 2021 at 07:00 GMT. Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 GMT (03:30 ET). This can be accessed as follows: From Ireland dial: (01) 4311252 From the UK dial: (0044) 333 300 0804 From the USA dial: 631 913 1422 From other locations dial: +353 1 4311252 Participant PIN code: 87595008# ENDS About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,211 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the first six months of 2020, Dalata reported revenue of €80.8 million and a loss after tax of €63.1 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com [1]. Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Pat McCann, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, Deputy CEO, Business Development & Finance Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR Tel +353 86 401 5250 | FTI Consulting dalata@fticonsulting.com Melanie Farrell

