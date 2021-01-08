Publicis Groupe Half-year: Financial Statement Liquidity Contract
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:
68,458 shares
- 12,289,799.09
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,109
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,306
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,329,901 shares for 103,894,268.46
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,431,443 shares for 108,705,359.16
As a reminder
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
170,000 shares
- 7,478,708.39
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,318
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,704
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 734,283 shares for 24,240,640.28
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 847,533 shares for 27,235,586.06
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 15,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
About Publicis Groupe The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.
